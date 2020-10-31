Marriage Licenses
Oct. 16
• Kayla Brooke Jones, 19, and Ethan Samuel Law, 21, both of Maryville
• Emily Nicole Lane, 24, of Maryville, and Thomas Michael Headrick, 24, of Knoxville
• Geoffrey Scott Cusick, 33, of Lenoir City, and Courtney Leanne Stapp, 33, of Maryville
• James Kevin Ryan, 45, and Tonia Renee McFarland, 44, both of Maryville
• Holly Marie Natoli, 22, and Samuel Lakin McCall, 22, both of Maryville
• Stacey Ailene Epperson, 29, and Ronell Fernan Meier, 31, both of Maryville
• Molly Elizabeth Knouff, 26, of Maryville, and William Cory Mason, 28, of Lenoir City
• Caleb Isaac Good, 21, of Maryville, and Caitlyn Lee Hayes, 21, of Greenback
Oct. 19
• Amber Lynn Davis, 43, and Jacob Ryan Nanes, 39, both of Maryville
• Nicholas Paul McElrath, 27, and Kayla Ann Roe, 22, both of Maryville
• Keilah Hope Robinson, 23, and Richard David Hodges, 21, both of Maryville
• Laurie Ann Smith, 53, and Jacoub Frederick Swidan, 48, both of Maryville
• Kyle Matthew Valentine, 21, and Madison Rae Porder, 21, both of Maryville
• Stephanie Ann Mogridge, 39, and Francis Michael Harper, 32, both of Maryville
• Sammy Caleb Mitchell, 37, and Sydney Taylor Gaither, 23, both of Maryville
• Stephen Ellis Blair, 70, and Cynthia Jo Thompson, 69, both of Maryville
• Sara Lynn Robinson, 29, and Cody Logan Morton, 21, both of Maryville
Oct. 20
• Christina Elise Spitler, 24, and Judson Blake Wing, 25, both of Bessemer, Alabama
• Lauretta Shan Thompson, 50, and Christopher Wade Smith, 55, both of Maryville
• Troy Richard Cansler, 61, of Friendsville, and Helen Ann Spradlin, 57, of Greenback
• Sarah Leeann Stubblefield, 21, of Alcoa, and Alex Dalton Berry, 27, of Knoxville
• Judy Ann Lewis, 49, and Lawrence B. Hopson, 49, both of Sunbright, Tennessee
• John Wallace Bridgman III, 42, and Christine Ann Webb, 45, both of Maryville
• Robert Lee Chandler, 35, and Angel Marie Blair, 33, both of Maryville
Oct. 21
• Bobby Dale Thompson, 52, and Leslie Annette Thompson, 49, both of Bakersfield, California
• Jody Ray Reno, 52, and Heather Pendery, 33, both of Maryville
• Namjin Kim, 38, and Carrie Michelle Soule, 43, both of Louisville
Oct. 23
• Matthew Scott Millsaps, 45, and Erica Dee Ariks, 34, both of Maryville
• Ashleigh Marie Geary, 21, and Harley Duron Levi Payne, 28, both of Maryville
• Austin Michael Berrier, 19, and Mikayla Lyn Conard, 20, both of Maryville
• Katie Lauren Ross, 29, and Matthew James Ralston, 34, both of Gloucester, Virginia
• Ashley Nicole Batts, 31, and John Tyler Dilly, 35, both of Louisville
• Lynsey Shea Sanderson, 32, of Forsyth, Georgia, and Davey Lee Eades, 39, of Bonaire, Georgia
