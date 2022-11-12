Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Oct. 27
• Andrea Shonta Owens, 31, and Jessie James Virgil, 39, both of Caledonia, Mississippi
Oct. 28
• Carol Lee Flowers, 52, and Calvin Eugene Cunningham, 57, both of Friendsville
• Andrew William Walker, 25, and Sanfan Boonsorn, 28, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Sherine Middleton, 36, and Michael Donovan Roberts, 44, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Ashlyn Molter, 26, and Joshua James Stroud, 26, both of Friendsville
• Bradley Neal Pratt, 47, and Rebecca Jo-Ann Presnell, 44, both of Maryville
Oct. 31
• Dakota Thomas Eddy, 27, and Christen Lynn Waddell, 31, both of Maryville
• Tami Leeann Everett, 36, and Thomas Ryan Elliott, 34, both of Louisville
• Sarah Kay Griggs, 22, of Sparta, and Howard Cole Shuler, 23, of Friendsville
• Kailyn Jean Norton, 26, and Jordan James Sands, 25, both of Maryville
Nov. 1
• Averie Elizabeth Foister, 18, of Rockford, and Austin Lee Veal, 18, of Townsend
Nov. 2
• Aaron Landon Steich, 37, and Amber Christine Basgall, 44, both of Maryville
• Gustavo Torres Balderas, 42, and Francisca Guandulay Cruz, 48, both of Maryville
• Anna Keeble, 33, and David Patrick Brown, 43, both of Maryville
• Ben Willard Lacy III, 60, of Maryville, and Margaret Ann Cate, 51, of Knoxville
• Nickolaus Parker Heslep, 28, and Rachel Mae Miller, 27, both of Maryville
• Nicholas Mark Scalercio, 30, and Jessica Lynn Silvenski, 27, both of Maryville
• Dylan Witucki, 29 and Imee D. Phillips, 31, both of Maryville
• Daniel Jay Wilburn, 26, of Maryville, and Sydnie Lee Huffstetler, 21
Nov. 3
• Shelby Lynn Samples, 28, and Dustin Kyle Wilson, 28, both of Jackson
• April Dawn Greene, 32, of Vonore, and Kevin Edward Greene, 42, of Rutledge
• Robert Reed Cain, 63, and Denise Lynn Mehner, 50, both of Indianapolis, Indiana
