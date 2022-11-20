Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Nov. 3
• Hailey Nicole Ray, 30, and Timothy Merton Signer, 34, both of Maryville
Nov. 4
• Morgan Marie Strissel, 29, and Aaron Tyler Richardson, 27, both of Lenoir City
• Joshua Noah Click, 35, and Ariel Grace Seaton, 19, both of Cookeville
• Dennis Wayne Smith, 65, and Catherine Dale Ann Howard, 51, both of Maryville
• Naomi Michelle Dalton, 55, and Stuart Samuel Sadler, 51, both of Pensacola, Florida
• Jennie Lee Moore, 37, and Joseph Sandy Thompson, 35, both of Knoxville
• Edwin Lamar Hester III, 35, and Lorin Paige Amis, 36, both of Starkville, Mississippi
• Bailey McKenzie Lohr, 27, and Philip Daniel Warfield, 32, both of Alcoa
• Hannah Elizabeth Bunch, 26, and Todd Rolan Williams, 45, both of Louisville
• Carly Deeann Edmonds, 25, of Willard, Missouri, and Austin Lee Patke, 26, of Bolivar, Missouri
• Jacob Andrew Foster, 24, of Seymour, and Zoe Gailan Arp, 25, of Louisville
• Kreis Bailey Beall, 69, and Michael Patrick White, 66, both of Walland
• Robert Andrew Dixon, 51, and Sandra Denise Best, 48, both of Greenback
• Miranda Lynnette Harris, 42, and Terry Curtis Mills, 49, both of Morristown
Nov. 7
• Thomas Johnathan Edward Peck II, 26, and Kristen Nicole Rials, 28, both of Seymour
• Samantha Rose Leduc, 25, and Thomas Joseph Richards, 29, both of Maryville
Nov. 8
• Mitchell Brent Davis, 35, and Amy Renee Cook, 32, both of Maryville
Nov. 9
• Tiffany Katlynn Roth, 26, and Jeremy Sean Martin, 27, both of Maryville
• Stephen Wood Hackney, 60, and Patricia Ann Bible, 66, both of Knoxville
• Cassandra Renee Jones, 25, and David Adrian Rivera-Figueroa, 25, both of Maryville
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.