Marriage Licenses
Nov. 5
• Maximiliano Horta, 27, and Jennifer Susane Dossett, 31, both of Friendsville
Nov. 6
• Glenn Christian Fleenor, 25, and Samantha Jean Vogt, 25, both of Greenville, South Carolina
• Brittany Lashae Farrow, 25, and Jordan Taylor Bentz, 25, both of Maryville
• Jeremy Lee, 25, and Lauren Harper, 26, both of Rockville, Maryland
• Kevin Eugene Rock, 34, and Kathleen Dorothy Sabatino, 34, both of New Lenox, Illinois
• Felicia Martha Jane Inman, 19, and Byron Trace Walker, 23, both of Maryville
• Cassie Lyn Gorski, 31, and Brett Thomas Shinkle, 29, both of Mukwonago, Wisconsin
• Brandon Gachet Turberville, 23, and Kendra Ann Myers, 25, both of Maryville
• Danielle Annalise Dee, 29, and Remy Clay Miller, 28, both of Soddy Daisy
• Justin Tyler Kerr, 24, of Rockford, and Angela Hope Tipton, 25, of Townsend
• Jackie Lee Wilburn, 30, and Maggie Mae Harbison, 29, both of Walland
• Bradley Edward Campbell, 28, and Amanda Lynn Beasley, 28, both of Maryville
• Victor Daniel Rodriguez, 21, and Anisveyvy Lopez, 23, both of Maryville
• Jay Ivy Perrin, 40, and Angela Amour Lively, 34, both of Maryville
Nov. 9
• John David Woods, 56, of Adger, Alabama, and Jennifer Lynn Maddox, 52, of Ralph, Alabama
• Chad Edward Elias, 34, and Angel Lee Good, 24, both of Nicholasville, Kentucky
• Larry Roger Donovan Sr., 74, and Merry Ann Pas, 74, both of Dryden Michigan
• Savannah Marie Sexton, 23, and Austin Paul Leroy Kelly, 26, both of Maryville
• Erin Elizabeth Siperly, 21, of Maryville, and Chandler Scott Cupp, 21, of Louisville
Nov. 10
• Michael Wayne Wilson Jr., 21, of Townsend, and Brooke Ashley Smith, 39, of Maryville
• Richard Cadence Campbell, 25, and Courtney Heaven White, 27, both of Maryville
Nov. 12
• Samantha Lee Yancy, 22, of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Joseph Johnathan Mark, 25, of South Bend, Indiana
• Courtney Savannah Norman, 27, and Michael Alan Schoonover, 26, both of Hendersonville, North Carolina
• James Garrett Hess, 33, of Maryville, and Ashley Nicole Elliott, 33, of Powell
• Jordan Tyler Childres, 29, and Lara Kelli Nuchols, 28, both of Friendsville
• Ryanna Marie Wilson, 26, and Shaye Derrick Berry, 25, both of Louisville
• Charles Dustin Majors, 30, and Kara Leann McCammon, 36, both of Maryville
