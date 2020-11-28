Marriage Licenses
Nov. 12
• Kelsey Rachel Scharff, 22, and Justin Earl Jones Wright, 23, both of Louisville
• Carmelita Brown, 51, and Alvin Ray Long, 48, both of Maryville
Nov. 13
• Rusty Travis Holloway, 38, and Stacy Michelle Pless, 39, both of Maryville
• Michele Annmarie Glover, 30, and Nicholas Martin Bible, 33, both of Hartford, Alabama
• Matthew Charles Cagle, 25, of Knoxville, and Shelby Morgan Whitehead, 22, of Elizabethton
• Kinnie Jo McCauley, 37, and Jeremy David Kittle, 40, both of Maryville
• Bradley Steven Russell, 31, and Lindsay Ann Conklin, 34, both of Knoxville
• Katrina Lyles, 31, and Philip Manning, 40, both of Maryville
• William Alexander McCullough, 23, and Kendall Elizabeth Troutman, 23, both of Maryville
Nov. 16
• Javier Miguel Perez, 26, and Chloe Alexandria Cole, 23, both of Maryville
• Ashley Elizabeth Carter, 35, and Jason Michael McWilliams, 34, both of Gray, Georgia
• Terry Eugene Mercer, 60, and Carly Raven Rudell Mercer, 59, both of Louisville
• Erin Lorraine Verrire, 27, and Alexandria Montero, 24, both of Maryville
Nov. 17
• Megan Jones, 32, of Maryville, and Ethan Robert Terpstra, 24, of Grayslake, Illinois
Nov. 18
• Tyler Michael Mosallam, 20, and Jasmine Marie Thornton, 23, both of Wesley Chapel, Florida
• Christopher Alan Fraley, 36, and Rachell Lanora Seivers, 26, both of Alcoa
• Robert Lynn Howell, 51, and Kathy Ann Stallings, 50, both of Maryville
Nov. 19
• Matthew Arthur Madigan, 47, and Karen Lee Madigan, 56, both of Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.