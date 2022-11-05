Marriage Licenses
Oct. 20
• Jade Nichole Shephard, 26, and Kelvin Maurice McAfee, 28, both of Maryville
Oct. 21
• Tera Michelle Daugherty, 24, and Caleb Colby Christopher Jalie Goad, 22, both of Maryville
• Aliea Marie Jalali, 27, and Cody Thomas Kewley, 25, both of Provo, Utah
• Jonathan Howard Jennings, 35, and April Danae Beams, 32
• Christy Leanne Howard, 53, of Cumming, Georgia, and Lester Alexander Roberts, 60, of Helen, Georgia
• Heather Isabelle Izaguirrez, 24, and Scott Cole Garner, 36, both of Maryville
• Joyce Nicole Adams, 40, and Timothy Matthew McCormick, 41, both of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan
• Katherine Elizabeth O'Reilly, 29, and Matthew Cam Waycaster, 42, both of Maryville
• William Douglas Jett Jr., 29, and Crystal Renea Potter, 30, both of Maryville
• Stephanie Dione Martin, 50, and Ricky Wayne Kangas, 58, both of Maryville
Oct. 24
• John Dennis Mack, 52, and Laura Louise Peterson, 50, both of Milan, Illinois
• Ashley Loren Branch, 30, and Wesley Scott Brown, 32, both of Maryville
• Annette Claudia Jones, 41, and Jonathan Dewayne Stalnaker, 35, both of Lee, Florida
• James Jedidiah Phillips, 37, and Katherine Grace Hutchinson, 29, both of Knoxville
• Carmen Shante Brabson, 29, and Mikal Anthony Parrish, 29, both of Louisville
• Donald Albert Perrine, 80, and Brigitte Marlene Steinbruegge, 72, both of Louisville
• Carlos Madera, 24, and Adelita Martinez Sabino Martinez, 21, both of Alcoa
Oct. 25
• Zachary Nathaniel Widgren, 34, and Charlotte Hsia, 22, both of Maryville
• John Massey, 55, and Lisbeth Marshall, 54, both of Maryville
• Heather Nicole Gibson, 37, and Amanda Bowden, 33, both of Louisville
• John Fields Weaver Jr., 41, and Kathleen Therese Holmes, 40, both of Friendsville
• Shane Allen Osborn, 51, and Cassie Anita Alexander, 40, both of Louisville
• Courtney Marie Walsh, 23, and Chase Andrew Foster, 23, both of Alcoa
• Willie Stan Mott, 59, and Melissa Darlene Blackledge, 53, both of Laurel, Mississippi
• Catharine Ann Holsonback, 27, and Joseph Dwayne Kirkland, 25, both of Maryville
Oct. 26
• Adriann Anthonette Evans, 27, of La Follette, and Joshua Daniel Brown, 32, Knoxville
• Misty Kaye Jones, 45, and Trini Gwyn Blair, 50, both of Maryville
• Amber Lea Sadler, 36, and Colin Jon Sprester, 36, both of Louisville
Oct. 27
• Amanda Criscione, 29, and Taylor Denton, 34, both of Maryville
• Roy Peter Stapleton, 36, of Rockford, and Christina Brooke Jackson, 27, of Maryville
• Earl Thomas Johnson, 28, and Rachelle Danielle Slone, 29, both of Greenback
• Billy Gene Taylor Jr., 52, and Cindy Avorie Harrison, 50, both of Dalton, Georgia
• Logan Eugene Franklin, 30, and Jaymi Lynn McNulty, 35, both of Townsend
• Michelle Diane Charters, 25, and Nicholas Alan Morphew, 29, both of Denver, Colorado
• Joshua Wayne Leach, 26, and Elizabeth Anne Graham, 26, both of Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.