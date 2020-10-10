Marriage Licenses
Sept. 24
• Kameo Kay Reason, 24, and Daniel Fife, 25, both of Maryville
Sept. 25
• Robert Thomas Wilkinson, 28, and Kinzy Margaret Sunderland, 30, both of Maryville
• Cameron Dean Walker, 28, and Angela Sue Waters, 29, both of Knoxville
• Jacob Aren Owens, 22, and Kaitlyn Nicole Riffey, 22, both of Sweetwater
• Danny Lamar Hollis Jr., 27, of Ellenwood, Georgia, and Samantha Louise Bright, 31, of Marietta, Georgia
• Tanya Candice Penney, 43, and Charles David Allard, 41, both of Rockford
• Braden Heath Davidson, 23, of Rockwood, and Cassidy Blaine Dixon, 21, of Cookeville
• Alexis Addeline Deckard, 27, and David Allen Dilmore, 28, of New Albany, Indiana
• Maria Antonia Hernandez Garcia, 30, and Hugo Garcia Gomez, 35, both of Maryville
• John Hatcher Sewell III, 32, and Rachael Jordan Amburn, 27, both of Louisville
• Matthew Paul Crum, 34, and Lauren Faith Baghetti, 34, both of Greenback
Sept. 28
• Cameron Joel Kerr, 31, and Brittany Michelle Taylor, 29, both of Maryville
• Alec Craig Davis, 21, and Chrystian July Isbill, 20, both of Kalaheo, Hawaii
• Matthew Logan Brooks, 22, and Sydni Danielle Rabern, 21, both of Louisville
• Mariah Alexus Judd, 25, and Yakira Netanya Carter, 24, both of Maryville
Sept. 29
• Morgan Elizabeth Thomas, 29, and Jimmie Ray Allen Jollay, 30, both of Maryville
• Jessica Tyler Roush, 29, and David Allan Cox, 27, both of Maryville
• Sharrian Michelle Cable, 49, and Larry David Brown, 51, both of Maryville
• Cydney Nicole Murrell, 23, and Sawyer Dakota Martin, 28, both of Maryville
• Misty Jean Newcomb, 47, and Corey Craig Baerns, 51, both of Louisville
• Rickey Scott Smith Jr., 34, of Louisville, and Annie Elyse Douglas, 35, of Maryville
• Sean William Stark, 34, and Candace Maria Deaderick, 33, both of Maryville
Sept. 30
• Challye Miranda Hays, 28, and Anthony Mark Nunn, 31, both of Maryville
• Katherine Irene Hepburn, 25, and Chase Daniel Arihood, 26, both of Louisville
• Robert Herbert Burchfield, 50, and Vickie Renae McCroy, 52, both of Maryville
• Shakayla Knighton, 38, and Simon Bill Cannida, 72, both of Alcoa
Oct. 1
• Jennifer Dawn Shultz, 38, and Stephanie Marie Cannon, 43, both of Maryville
• Elijah Aiden Hackler, 19, and Harley Nicole Holder, 18, both of Maryville
• Brianna Marie Tallent, 22, of Friendsville, and Mason Parker Fairbanks, 22, of Maryville
• Joshua James Yoakum, 23, and Cassidy Danielle Bowers, 23, both of Maryville
• Gavin Michael Gill, 27, and Rebekkah Brianne Noe, 23, both of Maryville
• Matthew Dylan Flores, 19, of Vonore, and Madelyn Fawn O'Dell, 19, of Maryville
