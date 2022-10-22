Marriage Licenses
Oct. 4
• Don R. Griffeth Jr., 67, of Maryville, and Vivian Ann Kineman, 63, of Richmond, Kentucky
• Gracelyn Jo Casterline, 24, and John Patrick Simmins, 26, both of Maryville
• Sarah Lynn Collins, 36, and Brandon Paul Abrose, 30, both of Maryville
Oct. 5
• Heidi Nicole Hughes, 27, and Matthew Bennett McBride, 27, both of Alcoa
• Johnathan Lee Bear, 36, and Hannah Lynne Dewsen, 31, both of Maryville
• Randell Scott Ray, 58, of Maryville, and Tracy Ann Austin Long, 55, of Madisonville
• William Scott Young, 36, of Maryville, and Leslie Priscilla Grube, 30, of Sweetwater
• Adam Michael Lumpkin, 26, and Hannah Shea Floyd, 23, both of Maryville
Oct. 6
• James David Kozlowski, 52, and Donna Lynette Fisher Adams, 54, both of Maryville
• Brittany Jo Kruger, 29, and Thomas Brandon Denney, 32, both of Maryville
• Chase Randall Bodle, 33, and Kelley Quiett Burns, 33, both of Maryville
• Dustin Allen Sadler, 33, and Carol Anne Hoover, 33, both of Louisville
• Stephanie Amber Porter, 37, and Jabari O'Have Davis, 39, both of Maryville
Oct. 7
• Brady Keith Wilson, 22, of Maryville, and Kourtnee Denee Boyette, 21, of Louisville
• Taylor Montana Everett, 26, and Caleb Lynn McKenzie, 27, both of Maryville
• Joshua Lee Sudduth, 37, of Maryville, and Kelli Kristina Page, 37, of Alcoa
• Elizabeth Kristine Herron, 29, and Jack Kenneth Chartrand, 29, both of Maryville
• Ashley Elizabeth Sarver, 29, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, and Jacob Nathaniel Wachter, of Maryville
• Makenzie Brooke Manning, 26, and Logan Christopher Smith, 26, both of Maryville
• Madeline Michelle Hager, 24, and Arthur Robert Riley, 25, both of Columbia, Missouri
• Misti Diane Stillwell, 36, and Timothy James Jones, 36, both of Louisville
• Benjamin Thomas Parrucci, 23, and Allyson Grace Shreves, 23, both of Fairmont, West Virginia
• Brendan Christopher Siriani, 23, of Columbus, Georgia, and Sarah Roberta Gallison, 21, of Maryville
• Brittany Lynn Blizzard, 34, of Alcoa, and Clinton James Ridings, 35, of Maryville
• Jerry Jason Cooper, 46, and Julie Dawn Rollow, 44, both of Maryville
• Christopher Andrew Butterick, 53, and Kristy Kay Sivits, 58, both of Rome, Georgia
• Emily Barbara Progin, 32, and Joshua Scott Spardling, 26, both of Maryville
• Haleigh Leanne Keeling, 21, and Caleb Scott Holtzclaw, 24, both of Vienna, Illinois
Oct. 10
• Kasey Marie Nyberg, 31, and Nathan Lawrence Springer, 33, both of Maryville
• Taylor Nicole Rigatti, 29, and Rocco Dante Menna, 27, both of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania
• Candice Ann Scaff, 42, and Justin Christopher Powell, 40, both of Canton, Georgia
• Shawn Lee Prater, 30, and Jessica Nicole Owens, 27, both of Walland
• Trent Anthony Shafer, 44, and Kimberly Joann Poole Wilson, 42, both of Maryville
• April Nichole Hurley, 41, and Kenneth Michael Hall, 40, both of Alcoa
• John Denton Marchesoni, 27, and Kayla Kristine Bellinger, 27, both of Alcoa
• Diana Gail Hooks, 27, of Kingston, and Nolan Conner Johnson, 27, of Maryville
Oct. 11
• James Andrew Johnson, 52, and Stephanie Jean Carte, 55, both of Asheville, North Carolina
• Tyler Cole Howard, 21, and Lotus Demboski-Brown, 20, both of Louisville
• Lily Anna Finch, 24, and Jeffrey Charles Bryant, 33, both of Alcoa
Oct. 12
• Victoria Ann Drake, 28, and Tanner Jordan Schroeder, 29, both of Maryville
• Autumn Paige Wood, 23, and Andrew James Smith, 29, both of Maryville
• Nathaniel Thomas Compton, 28, and Erin Nichol Patterson, 30, both of Maryville
• Asa Scott Levi Lesage, 20, and Kameron Jade Bennett, 20, both of Maryville
• Eric Ryan Getz, 22, and Zoey Marie Higgs, 22, both of Gatlinburg
• Naomi Rae Thompson, 31, and Dustin Allen Smith, 34, both of Akron, New York
• Brittany Nicole Miller, 32, of Philadelphia, and Phillip Lamar Neeley, 43, of Louisville
• Donovan Allen Hegerty, 26, and Hayley Marie Belcher, 24, both of Maryville
• Lani Cecelia Jeandron, 29, and Steven Cheyenne Loveday, 30, both of Maryville
Oct. 13
• Elizabeth Ann Williams, 26, and Joshua Edwin Todd, 24, both of Maryville
• Teresa Jean Murillo, 50, and Glen Wendle Anderson, 51, both of Maryville
• Ronald Joseph Frey, 57, and Katherine Helms Woodyard, 57, both of Maryville
• Aaron Orland Barton, 38, of Maryville, and Jeana Marie Smits, 33, of Knoxville
• Anna Hayden Lequire, 39, and Clint Charles Hall, 39, both of Pineville, North Carolina
• Scottie Dale White, 55, and Susan Leigh Holder, 49, both of Maryville
• Connie Gail Trauco, 65, and Brian Steven Faircloth, 43, both of Senoia, Georgia
• Jason Daniel Feuge, 35, of Knoxville, and Jessica Renee Chaney, 40, of Rockford
• Bonnie Jean Rutherford, 45, and Eric Alan Sneed, 43, both of Maryville
