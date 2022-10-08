Marriage Licenses
Sept. 23
• Kelli Todd White, 31, and Ronell Fernan Meier, 33, both of Maryville
• Rebecca Marie Inbody, 31, and Steven Andrew Avery, 32, both of Maryville
• Haley Michelle Talbott, 27, and Austin Michael Haworth, 26, both of Maryville
• Scott L. Harmon, 58, and Lisa M. Mitchell, 47, both of Louisville
• Julia Hailey Dugas, 20, and Albert Charles David Woodward, 21, both of Walland
• Heather Nicole Gulbrand, 22, of Friendsville, and Kyle Brennan Johnson, 22, of Athens
• Karla Gail West, 57, and Richard Raymond McBride, 63, both Maryville
• Chaz McKinley Vesser, 28, of Louisville, and Holly Michelle Hedrick, 33, of Maryville
• Corwin Gage Amos, 21, and Sian Lee Britton, 20, both of Maryville
Sept. 26
• Tara Bethany Ruppert, 33, and Jordan Caleb Dugger, 27, both of Maryville
• Frederick Kambic, 43, and Stephanie Brooke Craig, 41, both of Maryville
• Drew Christin Clanton, 24, of Louisville and Dalton Michael Williams, 28
• Thomas Blake Epperson, 36, and Stacey Nicole Max, 36, of Maryville
• Sarah Renee Russell, 32, and Nicholas Cameron Herron, 32, both of Maryville
• William Kaley Floyd III, 23, and Brianna Leeann Millward, 21, both of Maryville
Sept. 27
• Prince Kumar Sureshbhai Patel, 24, and Nishaben Jagadishbhai Patel, 22, both of Friendsville
• Dawson Blake Perry, 23, and Madison Hope Brown, 23, both of Maryville
• Kelsey Lynn Godfrey, 31, of Townsend, and Nicholas Evan Nelson, 39, of Alcoa
• Lauren Ashley Irwin, 24, and Stanley Dean Baker, 35, both of Maryville
• Hailey Mechelle Huffman, 22, of Friendsville, and Nathaniel Paul Russell, 23, of Maryville
• Shonda Megan Alexander, 38, and Johnathan Ryan Sise, 29, both of Louisville
• Stewart Christopher Milne, 28, of Greenback, and Emilee Anne Blosser, 26, of Maryville
Sept. 28
• Pamela Dorene Gryder, 66, and Claudio Hugo Fabris, 65, both of Rockford
• Robert Lee Thompson, 35, and Madison Skye England, 25, both of Maryville
• Daniel Lee Vass, 41, and Shawnah Renee Langley, 29, both of Maryville
• David Patton, 36, and Ruth Ritter, 29, both of Maryville
• Morgan Margaret Winters, 27, and Hunter Chase Lane, 33, both Maryville
• Jefferson T. Williams, 41, and Rachael Anastasia Lawson, 35, both of Hamilton, Ohio
• Benjamin Lee Sterling, 40, and Victoria Elise Smith, 30, both of Maryville
Sept. 29
• Elizabeth Grace Sullivan, 24, and Nathan Ray Bell, 22, both of Maryville
• Haley Lynn Oberholzer, 25, of Louisville, and Garrett Allen Daffron, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama
• Walter Bradley Lambert, 49, of Maryville, and Kellie Ann Hill, 48, of Seymour, Tennessee
• Ronald Powers Day Jr., 50, and Andrea Hunt Coleman, 46, both of Maryville
• Jimmie Landry Thatcher, 31, and Autumn Lee Putnam, 27, both of Maryville
• Cody Donn Hobbs, 28, of Townsend, and Emma Katherine Connatser, 22, of Seymour
Sept. 30
• Ryan Thomas Clark, 24, and Regan Marie Walczyk, 24, both of Mesa, Arizona
• Adam Charles Parton, 44, and Aubrey McDonald Powers, 43, both of Maryville
