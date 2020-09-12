Marriage Licenses
Aug. 28
• John P. Anderson, 32, and Keeley Michaela Shea, 24, both of Maryville
• William Aaron Graybeal, 21, and Katie Leann Montgomery, 20, both of Maryville
• Micah Danielle Truex, 29, and Shea Preston Kinser, 28, both of Townsend
• Nathaniel David Stewart, 31, and Paige Elise Sutton, 30, both of Lexington, Kentucky
Aug. 31
• Maloriee Rebecca Wagle, 30, of Maryville, and Joshua James Horstman, 28, of Sanborn, Iowa
• Melissa Ann Sands, 31, and Neil Travis Weaver, 50, both of Louisville
• Shannon Christine Calentino, 26, and Dylan Thomas Hall, 26, both of Maryville
Sept. 1
• Ricky Wilbert Wilson, 41, and Rebecca Hale Dewitt, 39, both of Maryville
• Nhan Xuan Tranh, 28, and Quyet Thi Nguyen, 29, both of Cleveland, Tennessee
• Nicholas Jordan Cutler, 26, and Courtney Alexis Goss, 23, both of Alcoa
• James Travis Bivens, 43, and Charity Jane Musto, 42, both of Maryville
Sept. 2
• James Tyler Williams, 18, and Taylor Lynn Burnette, 18, both of Maryville
• Caleb Chase Burchfield, 24, and Katherine Elaine Troutt, 24, both of Maryville
• Daniel Edward Johnson, 41, and Sheri Ann Burchfield, 40, both of Maryville
• Kacy Susann Brackin, 38, and James Richard Camp, 46, both of Seymour
Sept. 3
• Jerry Mitchell Parker, 53, and Kim Marie Dodd, 52, both of Maryville
• Brenda Sue Edwards, 62, and Daniel Joseph Pesce, 63, both of Maryville
• Carlons Don Jones Jr., 54, of Louisville, and Kathryn Harris King, 53, of Maryville
• Tiffany Renee Hudson, 27, of Louisville, and Zayne Wolf Bartlett, 28, of Greenback
