Marriage Licenses
Sept. 3
• Brianna Lenae Brantley, 28, and Kevin Duran Brabson, 39 both of Louisville
Sept. 7
• Devan Nicole Buckner, 39, and Jason Douglas Patterson, 40, both of Maryville
• Jose Alonso Hernandez, 27, of Cedar Park, Texas, and Shelby Brooke Honeycutt, 22, of Maryville
• Benjamin Rhea Harkleroad, 30, and Brittany Sue Davis, 27, both of Maryville
• Jody Wayne Somerville, 62, of Maryville, and Vickie Ann Albright, 62, of Townsend
• Damien Tyler Hoisington, 20, of Louisville, and Mackenzie Faith Presley, 20, of Alcoa
• Herman Ruiz III, 46, and Patricia Whitney Growney, 56, both of Knoxville
• Troy Jacob Bolton, 37, and Clara Courtney Daniell, 28, both of Louisville
• Miranda Nicole Clark, 23, and Chase Andrew Falcon, 24, both of Maryville
Sept. 8
• Jacob Lee Violett, 21, and Abigail Elaine Sands, 19, both of Maryville
• Frankie Elizabeth Mcginnis, 55, and Christopher Bingham Kirk, 54, both of Maryville
• Guy J. Arnold, 59, and Gerri Rhea Hansen, 50, both of Louisville
• Deborah Anne Stott, 23, and Zachary Pappas, 26, both of Maryville
Sept. 9
• Seth Wallace Van Winkle, 53, and Laurel Kristine Mench, 48, both of Louisville
• Corey Lake Burnett, 35, and Leigha Nicole Wells, 35, both of Friendsville
• Brandon Michael Uden, 29, and Shyla Louise Lenoir, 30, both of Knoxville
