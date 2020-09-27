Marriage Licenses
Sept. 11
• Cory Michael Williams, 31, and Meranda Kaylee Bonner, 26, both of Maryville
• Delco Hatchell, 67, and Dagmar Pokorna Bohacova, 71, both of Walland
• Kenneth Robert Pilkington, 55, and Teresa Darlene Pilkington, 55, both of Maryville
• Ian Jacob Rice, 24, and Alysha Starr Harger, 30, both of Maryville
• Montana Gale Coffey, 24, and Corey Blake McDaniel, 23, both of Maryville
• Brooke Mackenzie Manring, 24, of Alcoa, and Joshua Galen Counts, 29, of Maryville
Sept. 14
• Lance Ryan Harrelson, 29, and Brandy Michelle Stover, 41, both of Dandridge
• Monica Michelle Seymour, 24, of Maryville, and Dustin Harold Lay, 22, of Pioneer, Tennessee
• Matthew Robert Kovach, 34, and Aimee Lynn Dickman, 32, both of Maryville
Sept. 15
• Pierce Hunter Baty, 36, and Kaila Victoria Swank, 31, both of Maryville
• Michael Anthony Best, 29, and Melissa Kathryn Austin, 27, both of Maryville
• Stephanie Rene Wilder, 51, and Robin Dale Smith, 55, both of Maryville
• Jacob Andrew Kelso, 24, and Jordyne Savanah Hearn, 22, both of Maryville
Sept. 16
• Joseph Sylvester O'Connor III, 37, and Emily Savannah Young, 27, both of Maryville
• Julie Justine Wells, 48, of Lenoir City, and Alma Dawn White, 49, of Maryville
• Chris Allen Johnson, 61, of Friendsville, and Julie Ellen Oaks, 55, of Knoxville
• John Charles Romano II, 33, and Brianna Nicole Boudreau, 30, both of Alcoa
Sept. 17
• Evelyn Delaney Curry, 24, and Phillip Michael Izaguirre, 28, both of Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Kameron Nathaniel Kixmiller, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, and Jane Margaret Henson, 21, of Maryville
• Floyd Philip Porter, 70, and Georganna Kidd Evans, 70, both of Maryville
• Jade Allyn Martin, 26, and Chancey Shea Tipton, 42, both of Maryville
• Jessie Ann Eakins, 28, and Brandy Lee Walker, 29, both of Friendsville
