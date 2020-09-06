Marriage Licenses
Aug. 20
• Seth Allen McMillan, 24, and Karisma Andrea Banks, 20, both of Maryville
Aug. 21
• Mary Leeann Hobbs, 38, and James Thomas Gilbert, 50, both of Maryville
• Christy Danielle Brown, 46, and Sonya Antoinette Deyo Lamarand, 41, both of Friendsville
• William L. Davis, 82, of Maryville, and Teresa M. Hembree, 63, of Greenback
• Michael Neal Shehan, 50, and Julie Ann Parrish, 43, both of Knoxville
• Megan Rose Simerly, 25, and Jared Earl Jett, 27, both of Maryville
Aug. 24
• Robert Bruce Hash, 63, and Ellen Mary Mahnke, 55, both of Chicago
• Don Marshall Deremiah, 63, of Salem, Indiana, and Noel Marie Newby, 62, of Suwanee, Georgia
Aug. 25
• Madison Lorraine Collins, 22, and Ryan Todd Roseburgh, 27, both of Maryville
• Daphne Fay Humphries, 39, of Maryville, and Bobby Raymond Ewing, 40, of Knoxville
Aug. 26
• Sasha Donnelle Lowery, 33, and Matthew Ryan White, 31, both of Maryville
• Jeffrey James Walmsley, 34, and Olivia Gomez-Rodriguez, 32, both of Maryville
Aug. 27
• Gracyn Gardner Brandon, 24, and William Nathan Skinner, 24, both of Maryville
• John Robert Reid IV, 49, and Amy Shallen Winkler, 42, both of Alcoa
• Staci Lynn McCarter, 28, and Kirk Anderson Galloway, 36, both of Louisville, Kentucky
• Serena Colleen Hodge, 37, and Matthew Clayton Hodge, 36, both of Maryville
• Larry Lamont Hodge, 47, and Kimberly Michelle Wald, 44, both of Maryville
