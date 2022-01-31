Marriage Licenses

Jan. 7

• Beau Joshua Tolhurst, 44, and Tiffany Lynn Cheney, 42, both of Maryville

• Myron Dana Clarke, 67, and Jane Elizabeth Cook Williams, 66, both of Maryville

Jan. 10

• Joshua James Heinke, 34, of Maryville, and Angel Dawn Wicks, 25, Gaffney, South Carolina

• Jessie Curtis Bertram, 25, and Elizabeth Ashton Matula, 27, both of Maryville

Jan. 11

• Lauren Ann Gregory, 33, and Hazel Barry, 30, both of Emeryville, California

• Jacob Maclin Wright, 29, and Stephanie Garcia, 29, both of Friendsville

Jan. 14

• Jill M. Davey, 42, and Gary L. Walker, 39, both of Maryville

Jan. 18

• Brandi Lachelle Whitehead, 33, and Marshall Glenn Davis, 34, both of Maryville

Jan. 19

• Billy Andrew Miller, 21, of Seymour, and Elizabeth Anne Sneed, 24, of Maryville

• Shaun Reece Campbell, 34, and Brandy Marie George, 32, both of Maryville

• Katie May Wilson, 22, and Jordan Jett Villarreal, 21, both of Walland

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.