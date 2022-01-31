Marriage Licenses
Jan. 7
• Beau Joshua Tolhurst, 44, and Tiffany Lynn Cheney, 42, both of Maryville
• Myron Dana Clarke, 67, and Jane Elizabeth Cook Williams, 66, both of Maryville
Jan. 10
• Joshua James Heinke, 34, of Maryville, and Angel Dawn Wicks, 25, Gaffney, South Carolina
• Jessie Curtis Bertram, 25, and Elizabeth Ashton Matula, 27, both of Maryville
Jan. 11
• Lauren Ann Gregory, 33, and Hazel Barry, 30, both of Emeryville, California
• Jacob Maclin Wright, 29, and Stephanie Garcia, 29, both of Friendsville
Jan. 14
• Jill M. Davey, 42, and Gary L. Walker, 39, both of Maryville
Jan. 18
• Brandi Lachelle Whitehead, 33, and Marshall Glenn Davis, 34, both of Maryville
Jan. 19
• Billy Andrew Miller, 21, of Seymour, and Elizabeth Anne Sneed, 24, of Maryville
• Shaun Reece Campbell, 34, and Brandy Marie George, 32, both of Maryville
• Katie May Wilson, 22, and Jordan Jett Villarreal, 21, both of Walland
