Marriage Licenses
Feb. 7
• Nina Redonna Knighton, 51, and David Lee Jackson, 60, both of Maryville
• Batraz Sokhiev, 40, of Redding, Connecticut, and Jessica Sue James Schultz, 26, of Greenback
Feb. 8
• Bruce Steven Winbigler, 39, Jessica Marie Pickell, 34, both of Maryville
• Erin Elizabeth Urdaneta, 42, and Terry Leigh Youngblood, 68, both of Townsend
Feb. 9
• Lillian Denise Russell, 27, of Maryville, and John Morgan McClanahan, 25, of Walland
• Christopher Lee Ricketts, 47, and Cynthia Marie Robran, 47, both of Louisville
• Mindy Dawn Reagan, 24, and Dylan Addison Richardson, 27, both of Maryville
Feb. 10
• David Alvin Setzer Jr., 28, of Walland, and Brittany Danielle Millsaps, 24, of Maryville
• James Eugene Paine, 51, and Rebecca Ann Meadows, 51, both of Maryville
• April Marie Cannon, 48, of Saint Rose, Louisiana, and Chrystal Louanne Hargett, 46, of Concord, North Carolina
