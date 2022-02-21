Marriage Licenses

Feb. 7

• Nina Redonna Knighton, 51, and David Lee Jackson, 60, both of Maryville

• Batraz Sokhiev, 40, of Redding, Connecticut, and Jessica Sue James Schultz, 26, of Greenback

Feb. 8

• Bruce Steven Winbigler, 39, Jessica Marie Pickell, 34, both of Maryville

• Erin Elizabeth Urdaneta, 42, and Terry Leigh Youngblood, 68, both of Townsend

Feb. 9

• Lillian Denise Russell, 27, of Maryville, and John Morgan McClanahan, 25, of Walland

• Christopher Lee Ricketts, 47, and Cynthia Marie Robran, 47, both of Louisville

• Mindy Dawn Reagan, 24, and Dylan Addison Richardson, 27, both of Maryville

Feb. 10

• David Alvin Setzer Jr., 28, of Walland, and Brittany Danielle Millsaps, 24, of Maryville

• James Eugene Paine, 51, and Rebecca Ann Meadows, 51, both of Maryville

• April Marie Cannon, 48, of Saint Rose, Louisiana, and Chrystal Louanne Hargett, 46, of Concord, North Carolina

