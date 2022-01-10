Marriage Licenses
Dec. 28
• Trevor Curran Smith, 29, and Brooke Marie Griffin, 30, both of League City, Texas
• James Edward Pesicek Jr., 63, of Garrettsville, Ohio, and Conie Lynn Robinson, 63, of Lakeland, Florida
• Aleigha Lynn Hunt, 19, of Friendsville, and Garry Braxton Verhine, 18, of Madisonville
• Roderick Ross Blevins II, 31, of Maryville, and Svenja Wanner, 24, of Kaarst, Germany
• Kaytlyn Leanne Folmar, 24, of Athens, and Jacob Hunter Wirtz, 23, of Havelock, North Carolina
• Kyrus Demarcus Lanxter, 32, and Taylor Lynn Harrison, 26, both of Alcoa
• Desiree Nicole Varner, 38, and Dustin Lee Swaney 37, both of Maryville
• Tesse Marie Keeble, 30, and Gregory James Eades, 31, both of Maryville
Dec. 29
• Timothy Andrew Brooks, 22, of Delavan, Illinois, and Caitlin Anne Gaddis, 23, of Alcoa
