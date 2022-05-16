Marriage Licences

April 28

• Mariam Parizad, 26, and Brian Christopher Nelson, 27, both of Meridianville, Alabama

• Tanner McKenley Brooks, 23, of Greenback, and Kalee Lynette Best, 22, of Maryville

April 29

• Alison Joselyn Dutton, 25, and Joseph Robert Gallagher, 21, both of Maryville

• Brittany Elizabeth Glandon, 30 and Darian Mechele Haynes, 27

• Makinzie Taylor Pack, 19, and Daemon Seth Etheridge, 21, both of Maryville

• Xena Lea Charles, 21, and Nathaniel James Dudek, 21, both of Maryville

• Regina Natasha Healey, 37, and Richard Matthew Jackson, 39, both of Oak Ridge

May 2

• Arthur Lewis Hall, 84, and Karen Louise Johnson, 58, both of Rockford

• Jonathan Gabriel Ford, 28, and Catelina Valentina Fernandez Aburman, 28, both of Maryville

• Aubrie Lenoir Priode, 33, and Christopher Robert Serro, 30, both of Nashville

• Daisy Kaylynn Martin, 23, of Friendsville, and Jacob Evan Cannon, 23, of Maryville

May 3

• Adam Lewis Extine, 35, and Jonie Maria Extine, 30, both of Maryville

• Trever Chance Good, 28, and Venus Laynett Pacheco, 29, both of Maryville

• Kyle Theodore Alderink, 50, and Rebekah Cates Thompson, 45, both of Maryville

May 4

• Nicholas Taylor Carringer, 32, and Kasey Lynn McCormick, 31, both of Maryville

• Amanda Renee Matthews, 33, of Cleveland, and Victor Manuel Palma Lopez, 34, of Maryville

May 5

• Jodi Lee Ross, 40, and Ronald Dewayne Durst, 39, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan

• Timothy Houston Fuller, 55, and Melanie Renay Morgan, 52, both of Louisville

• Charles Wayne Henry Jr., 47, and Melissa Sue Roach, 40, both of Knoxville

• Brandon Keith Nichols, 23, of Walland, and Cortney Elisabeth Erickson, 20, of Alcoa

