Marriage Licenses
Sept. 16
• Roger David Nelson, 65, and Emily Dove Keller, 44, both of Piedmont, South Carolina
Sept. 17
• Sherri Lynn Walker, 55, and Michael Thomas Jones, 62, both of Morrow, Ohio
• Alexander Logan Willard, 26, of Alcoa, and Hannah Alice Hatmaker, 21, of Jacksboro, Tennessee
• Daniel Hunter Lewis, 24, and Kelly Marie Koger, 23, both of Knoxville
• Benjamin Joseph Hession, 28, and Virginia Allison Pratt, 28, both of Maryville
• William Anthony Barhorst, 60, and Pamela Sue Schneider, 54, both of Westerville, Ohio
• James Michael Boyd, 65, of Maryville, and Angela Darlene Johnson, 55, of Friendsville
• Kristian Dawn Sims, 29, and James Brandon Lee Lauderman, 28, both of Sanders, Kentucky
• Brent Allen Hardy, 38, of Louisville, and Amanda Nicole Webb, 38, of Gallatin
• Keri Elizabeth McGiboney, 55, of McMinnville, Tennessee, and Craig Harlan Carlson, of Maryville
• Tara Michelle Carroll, 30, and Dustin Todd Cunningham, 32, both of Maryville
• Breanne Ashley Lange, 29, and Patrick William Schanzenbacher, 32, both of Hermitage, Tennessee
• Kersten Renee Hatcher, 27, and Derrick Keith Mingie, 29, both of Louisville
Sept. 20
• Courtney Jo Bailey, 25, and Matthew Scott Meade, 28, both of Knoxville
• Allison Jeanette Mason, 13, and Armon Len Nasrollahi, 31, both of Washington, D.C.
• John Barnwell Bivens, 41, and Amanda Jean Leopper, 44, both of Greenback
• Kristle Delane Denison, 38, of Alcoa, and George Jason Wilson, 44, of Loudon
• Stacy Ann Breazeale, 44, and Carl Edward Reneau, 47, both of Walland
