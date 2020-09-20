Marriage Licenses
Sept. 10
• Joseph Connor Neal, 22, of Knoxville, and Amy Katherine Holland, 23, of Powell
• Dominick Vincent Troiano, 24, and Jessie Jo Ramage Cooper, 23, both of Friendsville
• Kerri Reanna Cobb, 23, of Kingston, and Justin Morgan Houser, 30, of Maryville
Sept. 11
• Andrew Stephen Perry, 33, and Ashley Nicole Miller, 31, both of Clarksville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.