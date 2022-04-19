Marriage Licenses
April 4
• Savannah Lea Bradburn, 23, and Joseph Michael Dennis, 23, both of Hutto, Texas
• Joshua Roger Ramsey, 34, and Jennifer Nicole Hensley, 35, both of Townsend
• Honey Gabriella Mitchell, 22, and Jessie David Prater, 24, both of Rockford
• Joshua James Osborne, 33, of Maryville, and Kaitlyn Marie Taylor Honeyman, 25, of Cleveland
• Amy Miranda Brading, 28, and William Hayden Scarbrough, 29, both of Maryville
• Kayla Danielle Ramsey, 29, and Geoffrey Ryan Tetro, 31, both of Maryville
April 5
• Lindsay Bradshaw Rogers, 23, of Knoxville, and Bryson Eli Perkins, 23, of Maryville
April 6
• Katherine Alexis Stallings, 21, of Knoxville, and Jacob Clayton Freed, 22, of Maryville
• Charles Vincent Davies, 27, and Crystal Renee Willocks, 31, both of Louisville
• Jasper Freeman Brewer, 39, and Kellyn Marie Green, 33, both of Maryville
April 7
• Randall Ray Roach, 27, and Hannah Marie Sharp, 25, both of Maryville
• Margaret Maxine Meek, 68, and Dean Wyatt Howard, 64, both of Louisville
• David Norman Morrow, 59, of Maryville, and Ramona Irene Lee Catlett, 51, of Knoxville
• Ronald Christopher Monks, 25, and Paige Crystal Waters, 25, both of Maryville
