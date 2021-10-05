Marriage Licenses
Sept. 20
• Allison Jeanette Mason, 31, and Armon Len Nasrollahi, 31, both of Washington, D.C.
• Leesa Lillian Fox, 25, and Jacob Foster McCreary, 26, both of Knoxville
• Hannah Rae Potter, 28, of Maryville, and Harrison Connor Gay, 26, of Knoxville
• Joseph Dean Cash, 31, and Chelsea Cierra Monday, 28, both of Maryville
Sept. 21
• Faith Marie Hancock, 23, and Jason Scott Wise, 27, both of Maryville
• Alfred James Evans, 40, and Trisha M. Cook, 37, both of Maryville
• Michael Allen Taliaferro, 41, and Dusty Shiann Jordan, 36, both of Maryville
• Kathleen Sue Valentine, 67, and Kenneth Ray Dunlap, 71, both of Maryville
• Daniel Austin Cantwell, 62, of Maryville, and Margaret Lynn Watson, 66, of Alcoa
• Jessica Lee Holbrook, 27, and Jason Granville Roe, 32, both of Russellville, Tennessee
Sept. 22
• James Grant Hoffman, 31, and Mackenzie Ann Harrington, 31, both of Fishers, Indiana
• Cole Joseph Smith, 27, and Tamia Lachelle Buchanon, 22, both of Maryville
• Maryann Melonie Ford, 49, and Timothy Michael Kershaw, 39, both of Knoxville
• Graham Brackin Reed, 19, and Savannah Rae Cox, 19, both of Maryville
• Freddie Lynn Dunlap, 48, and April Dawn Ellison, 47, both of Maryville
Sept. 23
• Paiton Davanah Wilson, 23, and Andrew Wallace Hannah, 23, both of Maryville
• Gary Dale Rose Sr., 55, and Brandi Nichole McCord, 33, both of Gordon, Alabama
• Cody Michael Newton, 24, and Destiny Nicole Payne, 21, both of Maryville
Sept. 24
• Hannah Alexis Fuller, 23, of Louisville, and Devon Bradley Gardner, 24, of Maryville
