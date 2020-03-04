Other
Alcoa
• While Alcoa Police Officers were patrolling the area of Steele Street in the Oldfield community at 1:17 p.m. March 3 they heard gunshots. Officers witnessed two juveniles coming in and out of house where the shots were heard. The juveniles were detained. Throughout an investigation it was determined that a car drove firing fireworks at the home. This happened numerous times as a prank between juveniles. Officers located fireworks in the roadway.
• Isaac Chase Bryant, 29, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, reported at 12:46 p.m. March 3 that he drove to Atlanta on Feb. 28 for a delivery and when he returned, he noticed the license plate on his car was missing.
• The owner of Rick McGill's Toyota reported that at 11L35 a.m. Feb. 28 a salesperson went on a test drive and the vehicle's tag likely fell off during the drive.
