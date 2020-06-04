Property Damage
Alcoa
• Megan Bell, Stonetree Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:40 p.m. June 1 that the rear bumper and rear lift gate on her car were damaged while in the parking lot at Lowe's. It was not clear what caused the damage.
• Tim Labossiere, Fowler Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:29 a.m. June 2 that a person in a nearby vehicle opened his door and hit the passenger front quarter panel on Labossiere's vehicle.
