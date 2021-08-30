Property Damage
• Charity A. Norrick, Rockford, reported at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 27 that someone drove by her house on a motorcycle and allegedly fired what sounded like a CO2 BB gun. At the same time, she said she heard one of her home's windows crack. It was valued at $75. Police searched but reported they couldn't find any BB pellets in the home.
Alcoa
• Dydema Jones, Meadowland Lane, Louisville, reported Aug. 28 that she was traveling along Pellissippi Parkway near Topside Road when an object struck her vehicle's windshield, causing it to crack.
