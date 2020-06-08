Property Damage
Blount County
• Mark Bernard, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville, reported at 6:32 p.m. that someone had damaged his mailbox. The total cost of the mailbox was $300.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 1:44 am
