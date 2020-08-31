Property Damage
Alcoa
• Joseph Maggio, Kansas City, Missouri, reported at 2:22 p.m. Aug. 28 that his semi-truck trailer was damaged by a forklift while at a loading dock at Reinhart Food Service, 4721 Singleton Station Road, Louisville.
• An employee at Northgate RV Center, 3332 Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 29 that someone damaged the company's front gate. Officers reported it seemed as though someone may have struck or backed into the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.