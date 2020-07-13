Property Damage
Alcoa
• Johnette Erlene Carnes, Raulston Road, Maryville, reported at 10:11 a.m. July 10 that while she was driving north on the U.S. Highway 129 bypass, half a sheet of sheetrock fell off a truck, hit the front of her car and caused $2,000 in damages.
