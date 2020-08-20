Recovered Property
Maryville
• Maryville Police officers recovered a red 2008 Dodge Charger at 10:21 p.m. Aug. 19 after a short pursuit. When the vehicle was recovered in a parking lot on East Harper Avenue, Maryville, it was unoccupied and no suspect was located. The vehicle was towed to the Maryville Police Department impound lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.