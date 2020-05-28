Recovered Property
Maryville
• An officer responded to a call in reference to someone attempting to pawn a rifle that had been reported stolen. The two men who were attempting to pawn the item told police the item had been passed down from family. After checking the serial number, the officer received a hit that the item was stolen and placed it into evidence.
