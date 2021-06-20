Recovered Property
Maryville
• A representative of DENSO Family Health Center, 1810 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:56 p.m. June 17 that she found a large bag containing a white powder in the office of a recently terminated employee. She believed the powder may be narcotic related "due to the terms in which the employee was let go," an incident report states.
