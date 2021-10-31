Recovered property
Maryville
• Officers recovered a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Summit Machine Works, 2376 Wildwood Road, at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. The driver of the truck said he had not stolen it, that he had gotten the truck from someone in Texas, then drove to Maryville. He is not a person of interest at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.