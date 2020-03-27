Recovered Property
Maryville
• Willis D. Ludwig, North Sequoyah Drive, Friendsville, reported at 2:53 p.m. March 25 that he found an orange toolbox at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and U.S. Highway 129. Ludwig turned the toolbox into the Maryville Police Department, and officers placed the toolbox into evidence.
