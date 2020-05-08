Recovered Property
Maryville
• Gunny's Firearms, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:22 a.m. May 6 that a gun shipped from a Virginia location was found to be stolen. Upon receiving the Ranger 16ga shotgun that had been purchased by a Maryville resident via a gun website, Gunny's checked the serial number with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and that it came back as stolen. The Maryville Police Department recovered the gun and placed it into evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.