Roy L. Prichard Jr., Mimosa Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:06 p.m. Feb. 21 that a customer had left a makeup bag in the back of his car, which contained two glass pipes and 6.8 grams of a rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. All of the items were placed into evidence with the Maryville Police Department to be destroyed.
Officers reported at 9:03 a.m. Feb. 22 that they had recovered a Blue 2005 Dodge Caravan reported stolen out of Athens at Kenjo Marketplace, 2601 U.S. 411 South. No estimated value was given for the car.
Alcoa
Paul Willard Kirkland, Maryville, reported at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 17 that he had found a Honduras driver's license while walking on the Greenbelt behind US Food Service. The license was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department for safekeeping.
Officers reported at 10:57 a.m. Feb. 18 that they had found 9 grams of suspected marijuana in a hotel room at Fairfield Inn, 1865 Pauling Street. The substance was placed into evidence with the Alcoa Police Department to be destroyed.
An employee of Hatcher's BBQ, 1366 North Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 9:41 p.m. Feb. 18 that they had found a brown wallet outside the business. The wallet, which contained a Tennessee driver's license and bank cards, was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department.
Officers reported at 9:26 a.m. Feb. 23 that they had recovered a license plate reported stolen out of Indiana. The owner requested the plate be seized and destroyed by the Alcoa Police Department.
