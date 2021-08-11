Recovered property
Alcoa
• Terry Daily reported at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 9 that a red 2020 Kia Optima at 500 Grayson Drive had been stolen from his friend, Curtis K. Huskey, in Knoxville in June. The tag on the vehicle was registered to a green Optima, and the Kia emblem on the hood had been replaced with a Ford emblem. The vehicle first was stolen out of Knoxville and then from the impound lot of Lay's Body Shop in Maynardville. The Kia was returned to Huskey, and the license plate to the owner from West Fulton Street in Alcoa; that owner had no idea how the plate ended up on the stolen vehicle, the report states.
