Recovered Property
Maryville
• A vehicle that was reported stolen out of Hamblen Country was recovered by Maryville Police officers at 12:43 a.m. Aug. 3 during a traffic stop. The vehicle, a 2014 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, was towed to the MPD impound lot to be picked up by the owner.
• Floyd Brewer, owner of Red Tek, 3031 Topside Business Park Drive, Louisville, reported at 11:31 a.m. Aug. 4 that someone stole two shipping crates worth of materials manufactured by Red Tek. The stolen items were recovered at a residence in Maryville when Brewer was made aware of a Facebook Marketplace post selling the items. The items are valued at approximately $2,500.
• A vehicle that was reported as stolen out of Blount County was recovered by Maryville Police officers at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 4 during a traffic stop. The vehicle, a 2001 gray Ford Explorer, was towed to the MPD impound lot for further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.