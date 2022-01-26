Recovered property
Maryville
• Maryville Police reported recovering an LG phone and a Cash App bank card from the amphitheater restrooms at 325 Court Circle around 8:21 a.m. Jan. 25 while arresting a woman who refused to leave the restrooms on a charge of disorderly conduct. Neither item belonged to the woman arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.