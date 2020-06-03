Recovered Property
Alcoa
• Avis-Budget Group, Airport Highway, Louisville, reported at 7:13 a.m. June 2 that a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and and tools were stolen from a garage. The company's security department located the vehicle using a GPS locator and found the vehicle at the Knoxville Police Department impound lot.
(0) comments
