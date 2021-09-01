Recovered property
Maryville
• Terry Douglas Campbell, Woodruff, South Carolina, reported at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 31 that a 2020 Dodge Caravan he had rented from Enterprise in South Carolina had been stolen, and he believed the person who took it was inside the Shell station at 2903 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. The suspect fled on foot, but an officer found the vehicle parked in front of El Jimador, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. An officer released the vehicle to Campbell after speaking with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.
