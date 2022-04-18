Alcoa
• Officers reported at 3 p.m. April 12 that they recovered a stolen van. H&H Towing and Recovery took possession of the vehicle, and the vehicle's owners were notified.
• Officers reported at 4:09 p.m. April 16 that they found a handgun, holster and two magazines on Wright Road. The gun was entered into evidence.
Maryville
• Officers reported at 7:34 p.m. April 17 that they found a Cheyenne revolver, a sheath, holster and ammunition, as well as a black knife, at Montvale Road. The property was placed into a Maryville Police Department evidence locker.
