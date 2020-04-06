Recovered Property
Maryville
• Alexander Bowers, Meadowland Lane, reported at 10:24 p.m. April 4 that someone stole his vehicle, which he left unlocked and had last seen March 28. On April 5, Bowers said a friend spotted the car parked near East Town Mall in Knoxville. Bowers recovered the vehicle, which had the key left in the ignition, and reported no new damage, but that his cell phone was missing from inside the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.