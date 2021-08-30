Recovered property
Maryville
• A Maryville Police officer assisting a motorist at the Pilot store at 1701 W. Broadway Ave. on Aug. 28 discovered a small plastic bag with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine in the parking lot. The powder, which weighed about 1.1 grams, was placed into evidence at the police department for destruction.
