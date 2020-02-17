Recovered Property
Alcoa
• Tonya Rivera, Armona Road, Maryville, reported at 7:11 p.m. Feb. 13 that she had found a debit card still in an ATM machine at SunTrust Bank on South Hall Road.
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 2:32 am
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.