Recovered Property
Maryville
• Maryville Police officers recovered a red 2002 Ford Thunderbird parked in the middle of the intersection at Hannah Avenue and Elizabeth Street. The vehicle was registered to Brett Coulter, Sevierville Road, Maryville, who reported that the vehicle had been stolen overnight. The vehicle was returned to Coulter.
• Maryville Police officers recovered a silver 2017 Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Sandy Springs park. The vehicle was registered to William Roberts, Daventry Drive, Maryville, who was in the process of reporting the vehicle stolen. The vehicle was returned to Roberts.
Blount County
• Blount County Sheriff's deputies recovered a silver 2002 Mazda 626 parked on the side of Pickens Gap Road. The vehicle was registered to Marian Montgomery and Jacob Hardis and had been reported stolen to the Knoxville Police Department.
