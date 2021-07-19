Alcoa
• Church Staff at Bethel Baptist Church, 112 W. Newton Street, Alcoa reported at 10:30 a.m. July 17 that while doing yardwork, a wallet containing driver's licenses was found. The wallet was taken and is now being held in evidence.
