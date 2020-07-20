Recovered Property
Alcoa
• An employee at Damage Free Auto Recovery reported to Alcoa Police officers at 11:30 p.m. July 17 that he found a stolen vehicle parked at La Quinta Inn, Cusick Road. It had been parked there for "a period of time," according to the report, and was stolen from a Memphis car rental company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.