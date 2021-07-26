Maryville
• Maryville Police officers conducted a traffic stop July 25 at Foothills Mall on a vehicle with a tag showing it had been reported stolen out of Knox County. Officers reported that driver Susan T. Satterfield of Knoxville appeared genuinely confused that someone had switched the tag on her vehicle.
