Recovered Property
Maryville
• During an arrest at 6:17 p.m. June 21, Maryville Police officers recovered a license plate and a vehicle, both of which were stolen.
Alcoa
• During an arrest after 12:04 p.m. on June 19, Alcoa Police officers were able to recover and return a wallet that belonged to Justin Borders, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, which was stolen by juveniles earlier that day.
