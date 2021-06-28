Recovered Property
Maryville
• Maryville police responded around 11:30 p.m. June 26 to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Cusick Street and McCammon Avenue. In the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts they found a 2001 blue Nissan Maxima with two flat tires, heavy front end damage and both front airbags deployed. The officers believe the vehicle involved in the crash left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and hit a pole that split in half. Inside the vehicle officers found a Smith and Wesson SD40 VE semi-automatic pistol with one round in the chamber and two in the magazine.
