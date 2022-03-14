Maryville
• An employee of the National Fitness Center located at 1644 West Broadway Avenue reported at 11:13 a.m. March 11 that another employee found a small bag of suspected drugs in the women's bathroom of the gym. Officers reported that the bag was tested and found to contain methamphetamine. The bag was placed into evidence and marked for destruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.